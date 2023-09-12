Bluebeam Academic Program Offers Free Aeco Software To Educators And Students For 2023-2024 School Year

The skills gap and worker shortages in construction trades continue to grow and Bluebeam is committed to bridging those gaps. By offering resources and easy access to Bluebeam solutions, the company hopes to nurture professional preparedness and move the industry forward.

Free software access is available via the Bluebeam Academic Program website for:



Instructors teaching credit-bearing courses and at skilled trade centers

Students enrolled in credit-bearing courses, skilled trade centers, and upcoming competitions School computer labs serving students

Students and instructors with an academic license will get access to Revu, Bluebeam's flagship desktop product for document markups, measurements, and real-time project collaboration, pBluebeam University (BBU), which includes numercourses and learning paths covering everything from basic features to advanced workflows.

Bluebeam has reached more than 1,500 schools in over 80 countries through its Academic Program. In 2022 alone, over 33,000 licenses of Bluebeam Revu were distributed through the academic programs in construction management, engineering, architecture and apprenticeship programs.

Access to Bluebeam can help students expedite projects during their internships and part-time jobs.

“As a construction management intern last summer, I was able to use Bluebeam Revu to streamline my site's submittal process,” said Alex Wang, a Bluebeam user and student at UCLA.“I used Studio to allow the general contractor, subcontractors, and design team to edit, view and approve submittals in a timelier manner. This resulted in our site decreasing our average submittal turnover time from 14 days to 10 days.”

Through its academic program, Bluebeam also sponsors and supports several scholarships and competitions of organizations aimed at advancing the Aindustry such as the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Charted Institute of Building (CIOB) and Construction Progress Coalition (CPC).

To learn more about the Bluebeam Academic Program, visit bluebeam.com/academic .

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include eight additional offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

