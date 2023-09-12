Konica Minolta Partners With Graphic Whizard To Offer Comprehensive Portfolio Of Quality Finishing Equipment

The alliance establishes Konica Minolta as an authorized full-line reseller of Graphic Whizard's Print Finishing Equipment in the North American marketplace. By joining forces, Konica Minolta strengthens its position as a trusted industry expert, equipped to meet the growing demands of the print industry. As an authorized reseller, Konica Minolta gains access to a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality finishing equipment, enhancing its finishing offerings.

Konica Minolta began to offer Graphic Whizard's finishing equipment in Canada several years ago through a third party relationship. As demand for innovative finishing options continued to grow, the relationship naturally evolved into a North American direct agreement.

The collaboration empowers Konica Minolta to deliver unparalleled value to customers, streamlining their print finishing processes and enhancing productivity. By leveraging the expertise of both companies, clients can expect tailored solutions that address their unique finishing needs at a competitive price. The comprehensive portfolio includes:



Slit/cut/creasing machines

Digital die-cutting machines

Creasing and perforating machines, creasing and folding machines

Laminating machines Bindery peripherals

“Partnering with Graphic Whizard Inc. enables Konica Minolta to expand its third-party portfolio and cater to the growing demands of our customers seeking efficient and reliable finishing solutions,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta.“Our team is excited to leverage our new partner's expertise, delivering unmatched value and support to our clients."

Graphic Whizard offers a mobile showroom experience that showcases seven of its most popular finishing offerings. An impactful addition to product demos, showcase events and product training seminars, the showroom allows clients to see the potential and value of Graphic Whizard's finishing options first hand.

“This alliance emphasizes our shared commitment to the demands of the marketplace. We continue to innovate and deliver finishing solutions that organizations across all industries can trust and depend on,” said Steve Allen, President, Graphic Whizard.

“We look forward to working closely with Konica Minolta to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Graphic Whizard shares Konica Minolta's commitment to innovation, reliability and customer satisfaction," said Chris Harrington, Vice President of Sales, Graphic Whizard. "With a shared vision of driving success, this partnership creates a powerful synergy that will revolutionize our clients' print finishing processes across North America.”

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information about its products and solutions.

Visit Graphic Whizard online for more information about its finishing equipment offerings.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 's (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients, Giving Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numertimes; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie .

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Graphic Whizard

Established in 1987, Graphic Whizard is a North American company with dealers located throughout the United States, Canada and more than 40 countries abroad. Graphic Whizard has built a superb reputation for manufacturing and distributing quality Print Finishing Equipment. Starting with the manufacturing of Number/Perf/Score machines and then progressing to creasing systems, Graphic Whizard now supplies a wide range of Bindery/Print Finishing equipment focused on the digital printing market to fulfill any production requirement and budget. For more information contact .

