American Rare Earths Announces New Us Headquarters

To further build its American presence, ARR recently opened this newheadquarters in the Denver area. This location will give the company proximity to its flagship operation in Halleck Creek, Wyoming. The newexecutive management team including Donald S. Swartz II, CEO, Jose Rico, CFO, and Dwight Kinnes, CTO will be based at this location.

Mr. Swartz has over 20 years of leadership experience in the domestic and international resource sector and is a highly skilled mining executive. Before joining American Rare Earths, he was with Vista Energy Holdings, which developed two mining projects, both now fully operational in Alberta and Nova Scotia, Canada.





Mr. Rhas over 22 years of corporate finance and accounting experience across bothdomestic and international operations. Prior to joining American Rare Earths, he was Global Head of Management Company Finance at Resource Capital Funds.





Mr. Kinnes has over 35 years' experience as a technical geologist, working on mining projects across theand around the world.





Also, as part of building its American presence, ARR added three new highly skilled American professionals to its Board: Kenneth H. Traub, John G. Mansanti and Paul Zink. Mr. Zink who lives in the Denver area is a Professor of Practice at the Colorado School of Mines.

“The Denver area is a dynamic mining market and we will have access to its talent as we build out our flagship operation,” says Donald S. Swartz, CEO.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF| FSE:1BHA) is committed to becoming a top supplier of critical minerals. The company is a leading explorer of rare earth projects, with a strong foon developing sustainable and cost-effective extraction and processing methods. To meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition andnational security, American Rare Earths is engaged in advanced study and continued exploration of its 100% owned rare earth element projects rich in the maelements of neodymium and praseodymium at Halleck Creek in Albany County, Wyoming and La Paz, Arizona. Both projects have the potential to be among North America's largest rare earth deposits. The Halleck Creek deposit was recently identified by Miningas fifth in the world's top rare earth projects. A recently released maiden JORC Resource report for Halleck Creek shows 1.43 billion tonnes of in-place TREO, 4.73 million tonnes TREO containing approximately 1.05 million tonnes of the highly desirable mametals neodymium and praseodymium. The Halleck Creek deposit is located approximately 70km north-east of Laramie encompassing portions of Albany and Platte Counties in Wyoming. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating withGovernment-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of rare earth elements to help ensure a renewable future.

