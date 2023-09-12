Azerbaijani Painter Awarded Shohrat Order Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani
painter Tofig Aghababayev has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order for
his contributions to the development of the visual arts, Trend reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
Aghababayev has also received the honors of Honored Artist and
People's Artist of Azerbaijan.
His works are kept in the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, the
foundation of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, in the museums of
the US, London, Canada, and many other countries, and in private
collections.
