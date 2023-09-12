Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:08 GMT

Azerbaijani Painter Awarded Shohrat Order Following Presidential Decree


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani painter Tofig Aghababayev has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his contributions to the development of the visual arts, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Aghababayev has also received the honors of Honored Artist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

His works are kept in the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, the foundation of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, in the museums of the US, London, Canada, and many other countries, and in private collections.

