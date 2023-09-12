Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Criticizes Armenian Pm's Rhetoric

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Rhetoric should
be the kind that contributes to the resolution of the situation.
Everyone has already learned how to inflame, set fires, and divide.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry's
press service, said this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda,
commenting on provocative statements by Armenian officials,
including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.
"Just two days ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich
Lavrov commented on this rhetoric, which we periodically hear from
different sides-both from persons vested with power and from
persons who represent, sort of, political science circles. The
rhetoric should be the kind of rhetoric that contributes to
resolving the situation. Everyone has already learned how to
inflame, set fires, and divide. Not everyone knows how to
reconcile, help, restore, or unite. This is what we should strive
for," she said.
Zakharova noted that the peaceful chance was fixed in three
documents that were worked out with Russia's mediation.
"Since everyone has agreed, and since the relevance of these
documents and their historical role have been reaffirmed many times
after 2020, we just need to fulfill them," she added.
Earlier, Pashinyan said that all statements about the settlement
of the situation are "groundless", tactually announcing his
withdrawal from the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.
In addition, by mentioning the alleged existence of a
territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he nullified all his
statements on recognizing the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
