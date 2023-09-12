Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Criticizes Armenian Pm's Rhetoric

"Just two days ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov commented on this rhetoric, which we periodically hear from different sides-both from persons vested with power and from persons who represent, sort of, political science circles. The rhetoric should be the kind of rhetoric that contributes to resolving the situation. Everyone has already learned how to inflame, set fires, and divide. Not everyone knows how to reconcile, help, restore, or unite. This is what we should strive for," she said.

Zakharova noted that the peaceful chance was fixed in three documents that were worked out with Russia's mediation.

"Since everyone has agreed, and since the relevance of these documents and their historical role have been reaffirmed many times after 2020, we just need to fulfill them," she added.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that all statements about the settlement of the situation are "groundless", tactually announcing his withdrawal from the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.

In addition, by mentioning the alleged existence of a territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he nullified all his statements on recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.