Kazakhstan Plans To Implement Number Of Large Projects In Metallurgy, Chemistry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. At least 15
projects will be implemented in Kazakhstan in metallurgy,
chemistry, mechanical engineering, and other industries, Trend reports.
This task was set before the state and business of the country
by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
"It is important to maintain a balance between the interests of
the state and business when returning assets.
As Tokayev noted, a law on asset recovery was recently adopted,
which is aimed at consolidating measures for asset recovery and, in
essence, is an act of public consent.
According to him, ultimately, this should improve the Kazakh
economy and prevent social stratification and disunity.
"Conscientibusinesses and foreign and Kazakh investors have
nothing to fear. In my message, I noted that we need high-value
clusters. The so-called flagships of our economy are capable of
becoming the driving force of industrialization and pulling behind
them a new wave of industrial entrepreneurship. I set myself the
task of implementing at least 15 large projects in metallurgy,
chemistry, mechanical engineering, and other industries. This is a
task for both the state and business. The budget possibilities are
limited, and the manager from the state is not always a good one,"
he said.
Next, Tokayev addressed the country's established major
businessmen.
"You have finances, experience, and established connections in
global markets. Therefore, you are able to work on the
implementation of such projects. Show that you are ready to invest
in the development of the country," he added.
