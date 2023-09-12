5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region - Gfz

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:07 GMT

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0514 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. ■

