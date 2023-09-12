Russians Fire On Ses Unit In Kozacha Lopan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army once again fired on a unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
At about 1:00 pm, the invaders fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan. A unit of the State Emergency Service came under attack, the report says.
As a result, the glazing of the windows and the vehicle of the fire and rescue post were damaged. There were no injuries among the rescuers. Private vehicles were also damaged.
As reported, a rescuer was injured in Toretsk, the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling.
