Russians Fire On Ses Unit In Kozacha Lopan

The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

At about 1:00 pm, the invaders fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan. A unit of the State Emergency Service came under attack, the report says.

As a result, the glazing of the windows and the vehicle of the fire and rescue post were damaged. There were no injuries among the rescuers. Private vehicles were also damaged.

As reported, a rescuer was injured in Toretsk, the Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling.