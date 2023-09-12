Gas Supply Systems Destroyed In Russia's Shelling Of Ochakiv

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaivgas JSC on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

<script async src="" data-telegram-post="mykolaivgas/564" data-width="100%"></script>

“On September 11, 2023, the enemy insidiously shelled the town of Ochakiv. Gas supply systems were again destroyed,” the report states.

Nevertheless, the employees of the company's Ochakiv Branch managed to carry out repair works and resume gas distribution services for consumers.

A reminder that gas supply services are remaining interrupted for over 4,360 consumers in the Mykolaiv region due to Russian attacks.

Photo: Mykolaivgas