Over 200 Russian Occupiers Eliminated In Bakhmut Sector In Past Day

The relevant statement was made by Illia Yevlash, the Head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy shelled the positions [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ed.] about 600 times and twice used aircraft. Eight combat engagements took place. We managed to eliminate 222 occupiers and destroy a whole range of different military equipment, such as tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery systems, as well as cars and variunmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In particular, one Murom-M surveillance system was destroyed,” Yevlash told.

In his words, Ukrainian warriors also smashed three field ammunition depots and many UAVs in the east.

Commenting on the situation along the flanks near Bakhmut, Yevlash noted that, in the northern direction, Russians continue counterattacks, making attempts to regain their lost positions, but with no success.

In the southern direction near Bakhmut, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation. The Ukrainian military achieved success near Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka. Here, Ukrainian forces are recapturing positions in combat and pushing the enemy away.