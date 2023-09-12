Enjoy A Japanese Craft Experience At The Naruto&Boruto Shinobi-Zato Workshop

Shinobi-Zato exclusive hair accessory | CMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot

The "Shinobi-Zato Original Hairpin Crafting Experience" at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Runs for a Limited Period Starting Saturday, September 2nd

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO-KEN, JAPAN, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ■ The "Shinobi-Zato Original Hairpin Crafting Experience" starts at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato from Saturday, September 2nd

From Saturday, September 2nd to Sunday, December 3rd, visitors to Nijigen no Mori's popular NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction will be treated to a uniquely Japanese crafting experience. In the "Shinobi-Zato Original Hairpin Crafting Experience", visitors can design and create original kanzashi, traditional hair accessories worn by women in Japan since ancient times.

The workshop will offer 3 kanzashi designs which visitors can customize to their liking with pearls and beads. The floral designs feature motifs of Naruto characters, but are subtle and stylish enough to easily match with everyday outfits. As autumn begins to bloom on Awaji Island, why not try your hand at crafting a beautiful original hair accessory? Whether you share it with family, friends, or loved ones, this experience is sure to become a treasured memory.

■Overview

Dates: Saturday, September 2nd - Sunday, December 3rd

Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Last entry 3:15 p.m.)

Content: Choose 1 of 3 available kanzashi designs and customize it to your liking with a range of pearls, beads, and more. The floral designs feature motifs of Naruto characters, but are subtle and stylish enough to easily match with everyday outfits.

Location: Shinobi-Zato workshop inside NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Eligible participants: All visitors to NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Fee: 1,000 yen (inc. tax) *A separate admission ticket is required.

URL:

