Spi Research Announces The 2024 Professional Services Maturitytm Benchmark Survey Is Open

This is SPI's 17th annual survey is the industry standard for professional services performance. Take the survey and receive a free copy of the report in Feb.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity ModelTM as a strategic planning and management framework. It is now the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

Over 7,000 professional services organizations (PSOs) have participated in this important research over the past 16 years. The 2024 report promises to offer even more insight and analysis into the market with a view of the key success factors that drive exceptional consulting performance.

If you are running a service organization:

▲How are Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) going to change the industry for both PSOs and their clients?

▲Have you fully removed from the pandemic, and how has your business changed?

▲Similar to every year, do you know how your organization stacks up against industry metrics?

▲Do you have the industry data you need to support your strategy?

▲Can you objectively quantify your organization's strengths and weaknesses to create an actionable business plan?

▲Do you know where you should invest to yield the highest impact?

Take the survey! Firms that complete the survey by December 8, 2023, will be rewarded by receiving a free copy of the 2024 PS MaturityTM Benchmark report (valued at $2,495) when it is published in February 2024.

About Service Performance Insight

Service Performance Insight (SPI) is a global research and consulting organization dedicated to helping professional service organizations (PSOs) make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity ModelTM as a strategic planning and management framework. It is now the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

