Sales Sensation Mike Larusso's New Book The Sales Professional's Survival Guide Now Available On Amazon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mike LaRusso is a 40+ year sales veteran, author, sales educator, and speaker. This September, Mike released his first book, "The Sales Professional's Survival Guide : A Blueprint for Tactical Prospecting." The book offers a blueprint to help even seasoned professionals reshape their approach to sales, business development, data analysis, and project management. The book is now available on Amazon .

Mike LaRusso wrote the book to disrupt archaic sales methodologies. He seamlessly merges hands-on field sales with project mastery. Throughout his sales career, Mike has been hailed as a true hunter, who has dazzled in securing new accounts across all channels, mastering partner recruitment and management. His methods are supported by newly developed statistical tools.

Armed with two decades of data wizardry, Mike uncovers hidden treasures and crafts sales-boosting models effortlessly. His ability to harness the power of data sets him apart from the competition. His superior analytical abilities help him navigate complex datasets with ease, transforming raw information into invaluable insights that drive sales productivity to unprecedented heights.

But Mike's brilliance extends beyond sales alone. As a seasoned Project Manager, he ignites change by maximizing existing resources and reimagining strategies. His innovative approach has proven to be a game-changer across diverse industries, rallying teams and driving developmental business change.

"The Sales Professional's Survival Guide: A Blueprint for Tactical Prospecting," is Mike's magnum opus, born out of four decades of diverse sales experiences. This innovative book unveils a game-changing prospecting methodology that has already begun transforming the world of sales for professionals seeking new opportunities. From analytical sales models to pounding the pavement, Mike's blueprint equips readers with the tools needed to conquer new frontiers and achieve unparalleled success.

To further empower professionals, Mike plans to take his sales expertise beyond the pages of his book. He aims to work with schools, universities, and colleges, equipping young professionals with the essential skills needed to thrive in the competitive sales landscape. Additionally, he will collaborate with high-level executives and CEOs, helping them refine their sales processes and lead their teams with greater efficacy, resulting in exponential growth and positive results.

"The Sales Professional's Survival Guide" is now available on Amazon.com. With this book, Mike aims to offer a transformative experience for sales enthusiasts worldwide. He is committed to helping professionals unlock the floodgates to unparalleled sales potential.

Mike LaRusso is a sales sensation, renowned author, educator, and captivating speaker with an unwavering passion for unlocking untapped sales potential. With over four decades of experience in sales, business development, data analysis, and project management, Mike has garnered a reputation as a game-changer in the industry. His expertise in merging field sales acumen with project development has empowered countless professionals to achieve unprecedented success. Through his groundbreaking book and strategic collaborations, Mike is committed to revolutionizing the world of sales and guiding individuals and organizations toward exponential growth.

