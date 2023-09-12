New Acquisition Model Provides Profitable Existing Businesses For Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Launch Vector's innovative approach turns cash into fast cash flow with proven Shopify brands
BUFFALO, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Launch Vector , which facilitates seamless transactions between buyers and sellers of varionline businesses and digital assets, is gaining traction with its new model for buying existing online Shopify businesses. The company's innovative approach makes it possible for investors to start generating income immediately from quality brands that already have an established customer base and a successful business model.
"Our model allows investors to acquire businesses at a far lower multiple compared to traditional brokers who sell for 4x or higher multiples," said a Launch Vector spokesperson. "We're able to negotiate great deals that translate into strong returns very quickly."
The model involves Launch Vector acquiring profitable Shopify brands that generate between $300,000 to $1 million in annual revenue. The brands are proven performers with predictable customer acquisition models already in place. Taking over brands with this profile enables new owners to benefit from the instant income, customers and successful formula without having to build a business from scratch.
“We partner with you to help find, purchase and operate an already profitable and sustainable business," added the spokesperson. "Whether someone is seeking to start a new venture or expand a portfolio, we'll provide a wide range of options to accommodate your needs.”
Launch Vector aims for its brands to start at a minimum of $50,000 in existing cash flow.
Customer Michael Brown pointed to his success in a review about acquiring a store through Launch Vector as evidence of the model working as promised. "I received about $33,000 in capital back on that investment about two, three weeks ago that I got that wire. So, I mean, two months into a project, and I'm getting that kind of repayment of capital was pretty solid. I would highly recommend Launch Vector to anybody," he stated in the review.
