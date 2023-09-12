Rtx Investors: October 2, 2023 Filing Deadline In Securities Class Action Contact Lieff Cabraser

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) articlecopy bind update">
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX" or the "Company") who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring RTX securities (NYSE:RTX) between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023 to contactimmediately regarding a pending securities fraud class action against RTX. The deadline to apply to be lead plaintiff is October 2, 2023 .
Class Period : February 8, 2021 - July 25, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 2, 2023
Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/rtx
Contact us: Email or text [email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358
RTX is an aerospace and defense company which owns Pratt & Whitney, a producer of aircraft engines, including the PW1000G Turbofan ("GTF") engine family.
The action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the GTF engine family experienced a quality control issue from 2015-2020; and (b) this issue would result in recalls and reinspections of many airplanes equipped with GTF engines.
On July 25, 2023, RTX issued a press release stating that Pratt & Whitney discovered a condition in the powdered metal used to manufacture GTF engines, which will require accelerated removals and inspections of the engine family. On this news, RTX's share price fell $9.91 per share, or 10.2% from the previclosing price of $97.01 on July 24, 2023, to close at $87.10 per share on July 25, 2023 on elevated trading volume.
About Lieff Cabraser Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a "Plaintiffs' Powerhouse" by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $129 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.
