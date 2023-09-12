Ukraine army uses German-made drones to strike Russia

(MENAFN) Ukrainian army have allegedly used a German-made drone on Russian land for the initial time, sending the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in an unsuccessful raid in Bryansk District.



A mid-range Vector drone, manufactured by Quantum-Systems, was brought down on Sunday in a sought strike in the Novozybkov region, based on a statement by Russian online press outlet Mash. The statement did not recognize the planned target.



The Vector was the second of three drones utilized for assaults in Bryansk, neighboring northeastern Ukraine, on Sunday morning. The initial thrown bombs on the Druzhba transportation station, harming governmental blocks, cable lines as well as switchgear rooms. The additional drone released atomization grenades on the town of Krucha, Mash declared, without declaring its source.



With its long-touted counterattack failing in Donbass, Ukraine’s army has increased drone raids on citizen targets in Russia in latest weeks. One similar “terrorist attack” was interrupted on Friday, when three Ukrainian UAVs were seized in Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

