Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) Signs Agreement With Telstra For MCX IWF Trial





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as AP25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.