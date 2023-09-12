European Parliament Votes To Boost Deployment Of Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament Tuesday voted on an updated Renewable Energy Legislation that raises the share of renewables in the EUآ's final energy consumption to 42.5 percent by 2030.
The legislation will also speed up procedures to grant permits for new renewable energy power plants, such as solar panels or windmills, or to adapt existing ones, noted a Parliament press release.
In the transport sector, renewables deployment should lead to a 14.5 pct reduction by 2030 in greenhouse gas emissions, by using a greater share of advanced biofuels and a more ambitiquota for renewable fuels of non-biological origin, such as hydrogen, it said.
The legislation was adopted with 470 votes to 120, with 40 abstentions. It will now have to be formally endorsed by EU Council of Ministers in order to come into law. (end)
