European Parliament Approves Appointment Of New Eu Commissioner For Research, Culture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament Tuesday approved the appointment of Iliana Ivanova of Bulgaria as new EU Commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.
522 MEPs voted in favour, 27 against, 51 abstained, noted an EP press release.
Ivanova replaces Mariya Gabriel, who resigned as EU Commissioner on 15 May to become Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Bulgaria. (end)
