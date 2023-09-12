(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
China GDP Growth Forecasts Lowered As Economy Stumbles
Economists have lowered their outlook for China's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the remainder of this year and 2024, according to a new poll by the Reuters News Agency.
The poll found that economists now expect that China's economic growth will continue to slow this year and into next as a crisis in the country's property market deepens and consumer spending remains sluggish.
Consequently, 76 economists and analysts who were surveyed forecast that China's economy will grow 5% this year, lower than a previconsenforecast of 5.5% growth.
In 2024, China's economy is forecast to register growth of 4.5%, which is also lower than previexpectations.
Some economists who responded to the poll warned that the Chinese government's growth target of 5% this year could be missed and said that recent government stimumeasures are insufficient to revive the world's second biggest economy.
China is struggling with a big debt load due to decades of infrastructure investment and a steep downturn in property prices. The property sector accounts for a quarter of China's economy.
Other issues impacting China's economy include youth unemployment, weak consumption demand, and a reluctance by private firms to invest in the nation of 1.4 billion people.
Economists say they now expect China's economic growth to slow to 4.5% next year and 4.3% in 2025.
Most economists said that risks to their 2023 and 2024 GDP growth forecasts were skewed to the downside.
MENAFN12092023000212011056ID1107053311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.