Verde Impact Launches Esg Building Blocks And Announces Advisory Board

“Given the evolving global regulatory landscape in the sustainability and ESG space, companies are reviewing their governance, reporting and compliance practices through a new lens. C-suites and boards are preparing for the new paradigm,” said Kristyn Noeth, Founder & President of Verde Impact.

Fit-for-purpose governance that maps ESG management responsibilities and spells out how the board oversees ESG issues best positions a company to manage risk as a responsible business. The ESG Building Blocks platform is a tool for companies to develop ESG governance best practices. It includes stepped modules of ESG Corporate Governance including policies and statements and ESG Board Governance including a board roadmap and aligned committee charters.

In furthering its mission to drive change, Verde Impact is also pleased to announce its inaugural Advisory Board. The advisors are Dr. Margo Diamond, VP, People, Galvanize Climate Solutions; Rick Dzavik, CEO & COO; Chris Galloway, Board Member & Management Consultant; Katie McCormick Lelyveld, Founder & CEO, KML Strategic Advisors; and Trey Sadiq, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Gauntlet.

The advisory board members are dynamic and accomplished leaders in their respective fields and bring expertise in finance, law, corporate strategy, international relations and talent development. They are all inspiring champions for societal progress, having conceived and led significant efforts in the workplace, in the community and in service to charitable organizations.

About Verde Impact

Verde Impact is a purpose-driven advisory and consulting firm collaborating with corporate and philanthropic partners to drive meaningful change in advancing ESG, sustainability and social impact efforts toward a more equitable and livable future. The firm's strategic and multidisciplinary approach took root in the early days of the climate crisis and the sustainability movement with the founder's work on COP3 and the Kyoto Protocol and has been informed by decades of capacity building and stakeholder engagement to craft cutting-edge solutions to some of our most enduring global challenges.

