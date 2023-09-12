Alrosa discovers huge diamond in Russia

(MENAFN) The diamond corporation Alrosa declared on Monday the finding of the biggest diamond in Russia in the last 10 years. The gem was found in a mine in the Anabar province of the Republic of Sakha, better known as Yakutia.



“Experts have yet to study in detail and evaluate the potential and the characteristics of the mined diamond, but without a doubt, this is a record holder both for our company and for the country’s diamond industry,” declared Alrosa General Director Pavel Marinychev, naming the discovery “an excellent finale to the 2023 mining season.”



The diamond is 390.7 carats in mass and was found on September 9 by the Anabar Diamonds firm, an Alrosa branch running the Mayat mine in northeastern Siberia. As stated by Alrosa, the discovery occurred in the night-time washing of the diamond- carrying sands.



An image published by Alrosa displays a crystal with an uneven form and a yellow-brownish halo, which is a very unique mixture. The yet-unnamed gem is a little tinier than the 401-carat diamond discovered in 2013.

