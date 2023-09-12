Arrive Secures Many New Claims In Its Latest Patent Award For Its Smart Mailbox Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive, the inventor of the nation's first smart mailbox platform, has secured another patent for its high-tech mailbox system designed for autonomand conventional package delivery.



"This is a big deal because it further positions Arrive as the leader in the space of autonomdelivery," said Arrive CEO Dan

O'Toole. "We're actually a bit ahead of the market, but that's great because we'll be ready when the parcel delivery industry is ready for widespread roll-out of autonomdelivery in a variety of forms."



Drone preparing to deliver to Arrive smart mailbox

Arrive smart mailboxes will soon be installed at numersites in Fishers, Ind. Arrive is also showcased at Accentures' innovation center in Chicago. Stay tuned for a major announcement, centering around a medical camrollout in Q4 of 2023. O'Toole said he expects to install more Arrive mailboxes next year.



O'Toole first filed for patent protection of his smart mailbox concept in 2014, just edging Amazon by four days and beating the U.S. Postal Service by two weeks and others by less than a month. The latest patent , issued August 29, 2023, covers 39 different elements of the Arrive smart mailbox. that serves as a delivery point for drones, as well as other autonomand traditional modes. Patented elements include a specific residential/commercial address presentation and:



Mailbox with an expanding/accordian floor for accepting a group of multiple drone deliveries and means for locating the drone dock with GPS and/or bar code reader;



Keypad for onsite access to the drone dock, facial recognition camera, and fingerprint activated release system.



Means for permitting drones to accurately approach and dock with the station in a variety of ways;

Communication systems between the station and drone;



Security;



Hot and cold temperature control and preservation of goods before and after delivery;



Battery charging and exchange station, as well as charging stations for cellular telephones, electric scooters, electric bikes and electric vehicles;



Collector to identify explosive materials, anthrax, etc.;



Ultraviolet light system to eradicate disease, viand harmful materials;



Ozone applicator to eradicate disease, viand harmful materials;



Weather monitoring;

Tagging and tracking vehicles and packages;



Facial recognition camera and software for pets and humans;

LED lights that strobe flash, a flood light and

Local two-way speakers.

"With the award of this latest patent, there should be no doubt as to the leadership role Arrive is set to play in this hot, enormspace that is proliferating before our very eyes," O'Toole said. "I am so proud of our team's thought leadership in the deliverance of our robust and comprehensive patent portfolio."



About Arrive : Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Arrive (formerly Dronedek) is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing last-mile delivery and pickup. Founded by serial entrepreneur Dan O'Toole, Arrive addresses the evolving needs of autonomdrone and robotic delivery by unlocking the secure, seamless movement of goods and supplies between people, robots, and drones. The company's smart Mailbox-as-a-Service platform and infrastructure solutions empower AutonomDelivery Networks (ADNs) to operate more efficiently with secure and climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts, and chain of custody. Capabilities are accessible in apps, APIs, and processes that help partners and customers get the most out of conventional carriers, couriers and ADNs. The company has raised more than $9 million from nearly 5,000 investors and forged strategic partnerships with many industry leaders. Learn more about Arrive's innovative solutions at .

