Bny Mellon's Pershing Debuts Bondwise, An Innovative Fixed Income Research And Trading Tool

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing (NYSE: BK ) announced the debut of BondWise, a fixed income research, management and trading tool available on its

NetX360®+

platform.

There has been a need in the marketplace to create data-driven tools that would enable advisors to research and trade bonds and other fixed-income securities in real time. The new BondWise

tool helps address this unmet need by giving advisors instant access to market and pricing data, so they can

do single bond searches, generate and optimize portfolios, review positions and execute trades-in minutes.



"Yields on bonds and other fixed income securities are at highs that haven't been seen for years, but the marketplace has lacked intuitive and robust technology to manage these investment products," said John Goodheart, Head of Trading Services, BNY Mellon | Pershing. "That's why we created BondWise

–to empower our clients and help them more easily navigate the fixed income marketplace."

BondWise was developed in collaboration with bondIT , a leading fintech that uses data science, advanced AI and machine learning technologies to create innovative tools for the fixed income market. bondIT was also a participant in the BNY Mellon Accelerator , a program that helps support

the growth of emerging fintechs focused on solving business challenges clients are facing. BNY Mellon subsequently led a capital round that raised $14M for bondIT.

"Our collaboration with bondIT is a great BNY Mellon Accelerator story," said Marianna Lopert-Schaye, Managing Director of Digital Partnerships and Investments, BNY Mellon. "bondIT's innovative technology, pdeep grasp of the problem to be solved in the fixed income space, is a perfect example of how working with best-in-class partners will helpdeliver value for our clients."

"This work with BNY Mellon's Pershing represents the perfect alignment of technology, talent and timing," said Etai Ravid, Founder and CEO, bondIT. "BondWise is launching at a moment when the fixed income market is generating a lot of buzz, and we're excited to roll out this joint innovation to help improve the advisor experience."

