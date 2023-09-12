Confectionery Market Size To Reach Usd 438.8 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 3.9% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Confectionery Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Hard-boiled Sweets, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels And Toffees, Medicated Confectionery And Others), By Age Group, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" According to DataHorizzon Research , the confectionery market size was valued at USD 302.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 438.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.9%. The demand for chocolates and cakes remains high in the population owing to workplace socialization and celebrations. Besides, the rising demand trend of gifting sweets and chocolates is driving the growth of this market. The confectionery industry is projected to reach new heights during the forecast period due to growing trend of gifting confectionery items as gifts on varioccasions and festivals to the loved ones. Also, the introduction of medicated and less or sugar-free confectionery products is contributing to the growth of this market. Request Sample Report: Confectionery Market Report Highlights: The confectionery market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2032. Chocolates lead the confectionery type segment as these are increasingly being adopted as gifting items and also as a stress-busting food that makes people feel good and lighter. Supermarket and hypermarket dominate the distribution channel segment as people get to compare and buy products by comparing similar products and also get personalized services from the seller. Based on region, Europe dominates the confectionery market due to option of varivegan and healthy options in the confectionery items that cater to the taste preferences of varipeople. Some of the prominent players in the confectionery market report include Mondelez International, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, The Hershey Company, Nestlé S.A., Pladis, Barry Callebaut, Meiji Co., Ltd., Ezaki GlCo., Ltd., Ferrero Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Perfetti Van Melle and others. Report Snapshot:

Report Title Confectionery Market Market Size in 2022 USD 302.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 438.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 3.9% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type Hard-boiled Sweets, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels and Toffees, Medicated Confectionery and Others By Age Group Children, Adult and Geriatric By Price Point Economy, Mid-Range and Luxury By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores, Food Services, Duty-free Outlets, E-commerce and Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K.., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Major Market Players Mondelez International, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, The Hershey Company, Nestlé S.A., Pladis, Barry Callebaut, Meiji Co., Ltd., Ezaki GlCo., Ltd., Ferrero Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, and Perfetti Van Melle

Segmentation Overview:

The global confectionery market has been segmented based on type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region. Chocolates hold a major market share in the type segment. Chocolates are increasingly used for gifting purposes worldwide, and also because the availability of its variants like dark, regular, and milk chocolate also caters to varitaste choices of people. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the distribution channel segment as people can get varibrands easily, and the shopkeepers also offer personalized services and gifting offers, adding to their advantage.

Europe holds a significant market share as it holds a major share due to the availability of healthy and plant-based chocolates in this region. Also, all the major companies of chocolates are based in this region and European countries like Switzerland and Belgium, which are also considered the best in the world for their high-quality products. Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth due to the high young population, which contributes to the ongoing demand for these products.

Buy This Research Report:

Key Developments in the Industry:

In August 2023 Eggo collaborated with Sugarlabs Distilling Co. to launch a new product called Eggo brunch in a jar that is an adults only cream liqueur named Eggo Nog. The companies have tried to provide the flavor of butter and toasted waffles, maple syrup, and bacon slices.

In September 2023 National Lecithin, a New Jersey-based lecithin company acquired Soya International LLC, New York-based food ingredients supplier. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its base in the bakery, dairy, and confectionery sector, texpanding its consumer base in the country.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Confectionery Market Segmentation:

Confectionery Market, By Type (2023-2032)



Hard-boiled sweets

Mint

Gums and Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery Others

Confectionery Market, By Age Group (2023-2032)



Children

Adult Geriatric

Confectionery Market, By Price Point (2023-2032)



Economy

Mid-Range Luxury

Confectionery Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Pharmaceuticals and Drug stores

Food services

Duty-free Outlets

E-Commerce Others

Confectionery Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications:



Dairy Alternative Market 2023 to 2032

Food Safety Testing Market 2023 to 2032

Carbonic Maceration Market 2023 to 2032

Fast Food Market 2023 to 2032

Baby Food Market 2023 to 2032



Modified Starch Market

Dietary Supplements Market

Vegan Food Market

Protein Ingredient Market

Food Enzymes Market

Cheese Market Probiotics Market





Tags DataHorizzon Research Confectionery Market Confectionery Market Size Confectionery Market Growth Related Links