Crimelocal Launches Innovative Crime News Aggregator Apps For Ios And Android

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Apps Enable Users to Obtain Real-Time Crime News Updates Tailored to Zip Codes
In an era where safety and awareness are paramount, Crimelocal.com's apps stand out by offering near real-time updates on seriand violent crimes.” - Colin DraneBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Crimelocal.com, the country's leading crime news aggregator providing accurate, timely, geocoded crime information, is launching two new mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms.
Using data and details about recent crimes from police departments and verified news reports, the free apps are designed to keep users up-to-date about local crime incidents based on their zip codes, as well as breaking national crime news. Powered by SpotCrime , the largest and most comprehensive source for crime data, the apps connect users to the media outlet or police agency which originally reported the crime to obtain additional information about the crime, victims, suspects, etc. via a“View Details” link.
“In an era where safety and awareness are paramount, Crimelocal.com's apps stand out by offering near real-time updates on seriand violent crimes,” says SpotCrime Founder and President Colin Drane, who created Crimelocal.com.“This ensures that residents are not only aware of what's happening on a national scale, but also have a clear picture of criminal activity in their immediate surroundings to keep themselves safe.”
Key Features of the new Crimelocalapps include:
.Localized Crime News – By simply entering their zip code, users can receive updates on crimes happening in their neighborhood, city, or region;
.National Breaking Crime News – Significant crime incidents from across the country are also highlighted and updated on a regular basis;
.Direct News Source Links – Every news story is linked directly to its original source, ensuring that users can obtain more detailed, accurate, and trustworthy information;
.Detailed Crime Classification – Each crime story provides a specific location and classification, helping users understand the nature and severity of the incident.
“Because we continue to believe that an informed community is a safer community, Crimelocal.com's primary mission is to provide knowledge and transparency about crime incidents,” explains Drane.“With these new apps, we're making it easier than ever for people to stay informed about what's happening in their neighborhoods and throughout the country.”
Drane has been a long-time proponent of open access to crime data. He founded SpotCrime as a public facing crime map and crime alert service in September 2007. Through its proprietary model, SpotCrime collects crime incident data from multiple sources and plots it on a Google map to produce a comprehensive record of local crime information.
Since its launch, SpotCrime has become the most visited crime mapping website in the world, making it easier for communities to access and share crime data, and in doing so, become more proactive in the fight against crime. SpotCrime currently sends its 2 million subscribers more than 300 million crime alert emails annually, while over 60 million people interact with the crime information the company generates on a monthly basis.
Like SpotCrime, Crimelocal is an independent and self-supporting entity.“Crimelocal and SpotCrime do not take any outside funding and do not charge the public for the information we provide,” Drane notes.“Our sole intent is to make all relevant crime information available to the public, taking full advantage of the Inteto allow this data to be shared.”
The new Crimelocalapps are now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information or to download the apps, visit or search for“Crimelocal” in your device's app store. For more information about SpotCrime, visit .
.
About Crimelocal.com
Crimelocalis a premier crime news aggregator, dedicated to providing users with the most recent and relevant crime news from across the nation. By offering a platform that combines national breaking news with localized crime updates, Crimelocalempowers individuals with the knowledge they need to stay safe and make informed decisions about their surroundings.
Ray Weiss
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 4103035019
emailhere
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107053110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.