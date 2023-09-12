Armenia, US launch joint military exercise "EAGLE PARTNER 2023"

(MENAFN) Armenia and the United States have embarked on a collaborative military endeavor named "EAGLE PARTNER 2023," as revealed by the Armenian official news agency on Monday. This joint military exercise, scheduled to span a two-day period, has been meticulously crafted to ready both nations for their involvement in international peacekeeping missions, as reported by Armenpress.



The inaugural ceremony for this significant exercise unfolded at the "Zar" training center, which operates under the purview of the Peace Protection Brigade, an entity affiliated with the Armenian Defense Ministry. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Major General Edvard Asryan, who holds the position of Chief of the Armenian General Staff, alongside the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, according to the agency's account.



At its core, these military drills are designed to elevate the readiness of the Armenian unit for its participation in the NATO-led Partnership for Peace program and to subject it to scrutiny through the Operational Capabilities Concept.



Beyond these overarching objectives, the exercises are set to foster greater interoperability among troops that may be called upon for international peacekeeping missions. Furthermore, they aim to facilitate the exchange of invaluable insights and best practices in the realms of command and tactical communication.

