(MENAFN) No number of deliberating with the United States has managed to lead to effective outcomes, as Washington has repetitively cracked the faith of its allies and rejected to obey contracts, acting exclusively in its own benefits, Russian envoy Aleksandr Kramarenko has declared.



In a report for International Affairs released last week, Kramarenko, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Institute of Current International Problems, stated that in spite of years of attempting to sustain strategic dialogue with the US, Russia has eventually did not manage to accomplish any outcomes in safeguarding its countrywide security, and neither has China.



He further mentioned that trust among Moscow and Washington was weakened long ago. In 2011, Russia permitted the issuing of what looked to be a humanitarian UN decision on Libya, which was then employed by the West to pose devastation on the nation.



In 2015, Russia was tricked by the Minsk deals, which were intended to solve the inner war in Ukraine, but in its place were employed to save time to establish Kiev’s military with the aim of imposing a military or tactical beat on Russia.

