(MENAFN) American tech billionaire Elon Musk has replied to condemnation about his rejection to assist in allowing a Ukrainian drone raid on Russian marine forces in Crimea by mentioning that he’s a civilian of only the United States and isn’t forced to battle for Kiev.



“I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport,” Musk declared on Monday in a post on his X (priory Twitter) social media podium. “No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.” He continued that in view of the truth that the US Congress hasn’t announced conflict against Russia, “if anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such. Please tell them that very clearly.”



At subject is Musk’s verdict in 2022 to stop his Starlink satellite network from being deployed to direct Ukrainian naval drones for a strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean shoreline.

