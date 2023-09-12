VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , an esteemed pioneer in premium web hosting, marks a significant milestone as it unveils its comprehensive suite of web hosting services in the heart of Europe. As a leader in the industry, InMotion Hosting's complete array of offerings now finds its home in the newly established European data center.

InMotion Hosting Elevates European Presence with Expanded Hosting Services

Embarking on this strategic expansion, InMotion's initial launch in the Amsterdam Data Center was marked by the provision of Shared Hosting services. However, the horizon has broadened. The data center now embraces an expanded product catalog, encompassing VPS , Cloud WordPress , Reseller , and Dedicated hosting services.

InMotion Hosting's success in the European market has prompted the company to speed up its growth trajectory. This journey takes the company from its temporary data center in Amsterdam to the nearby Digital Realty facility. Known for its exceptional facilities, Digital Realty stands as a trusted partner to InMotion Hosting for more than a year.

"It's exciting to enter this new phase of our expansion ahead of schedule and enhance our presence in Europe," said Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations. "The new Amsterdam data center will helpbetter serve our customers, meet their evolving demands, and further solidify our place as a leading global web hosting provider."

The meticulously orchestrated transition to the Digital Realty facility concludes as planned in August, tenabling InMotion Hosting to unfurl its complete product lines on September 1st. This advancement heralds a host of distinct advantages for both the company's steadfast patrons and newcomers.

InMotion Hosting's relocation shows its dedication to delivering superior service everywhere. The company remains devoted to improvement and growth, adapting to changing markets and customer needs. InMotion Hosting thanks its customers for their support and looks forward to the opportunities this move will bring.

