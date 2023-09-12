Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Earns Prestigious Award For Innovative Scar Treatment Study

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Pioneering research published by Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor, along with co-authors Dr. Casey Gene Sheck and Dr. Vinod Chopra, has been honored by the journal, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. "Microneedling Outcomes in Early Postsurgical Scars " won Honorable Mention for "Best Ideas and Innovations Paper" in the journal's 2023 Best Paper Awards. The study found postsurgical scar appearances are significantly improved after a series of microneedling treatments in early healing phases.



Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery named "Microneedling Outcomes in Early Postsurgical Scars" a recipient of the 2023 Best Paper Awards.

Philadelphia board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor co-authored the award-winning scar treatment study.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition and proud of our contributions to post-surgical scar care. I hope many surgeons will adopt these scar-minimizing protocols," says Dr. Claytor. "This study affirms the value of reexamining and advancing the basics of surgery and recovery to improve patient results."

Award winners were selected based on the number of times each article was read on Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal's online platform and Ovid®, another authoritative resource for medical research, for 16 months following article publication. Dr. Claytor's paper showcasing the novel approach to treating post-surgical scars with microneedling treatments stood out by a distinct margin, proving its merit as a leading paper in its category.

"Percutanecollagen induction has achieved noteworthy improvement in acne scars for years," says Dr. Claytor. "My goal for this study was to determine if microneedling treatments could produce similar improvement for surgical scars and develop new treatment protocols. I believe we have been very successful."

The ground-breaking study consisted of twenty-five patients who underwent surgery and received a series of three microneedling treatments to their scars with the goal of increasing collagen production. The patients' scar appearance was evaluated after each treatment and at a final 2-month follow-up. The data showed that treating surgical scars 6-7 weeks postoperatively showed superior improvement compared to scars that were treated 13-16 weeks postoperatively; no adverse effects were observed. Patient's age, skin tone, or scar location did not appear to affect the outcome of their results.

Dr. Claytor's Philadelphia plastic surgery practice in Bryn Mawr, PA, serves the areas around Philadelphia, the Main Line, and beyond. Patients considering plastic surgery procedures can now benefit from Dr. Claytor's extensive award-winning research and are invited to schedule a consultation by calling (610) 527-4833.

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at .

Media contact:

Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, (610) 527-4833, .

SOURCE Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery