Swampfox Announces Icx 4.0: Elevating Customer Experience Applications For Optimal Service Delivery

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swampfox Technologies, Inc. (Swampfox), today announced the availability of ICX 4.0, a new software release of its flagship Customer Experience Management solution.

ICX 4.0 is a significant release for Contact Center organizations using Swampfox ICX (Intelligent Customer Experience), and for Enterprise Care Organizations who are looking for a modern, feature-rich platform to personalize branded customer interactions and experiences while resolving customer needs through optimized agent, self-service, and business applications. ICX 4.0 expands the utility of on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments with the power for Enterprises to "own the experiences" for their customers through reuse and componentization of their existing investments.

ICX 4.0 raises the bar for Contact Center solution providers by delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences that care equally about Customer and Enterprise outcomes.

Swampfox's ICX 4.0 is more than just a platform for omnichannel Contact Centers - it's a catalyst for genuine customer experience transformation.

ICX 4.0 is designed to seamlessly integrate the wisdom of legacy systems with a forward-thinking Contact Center management framework. Its powerful orchestration capabilities harmonize previously disparate customer experience applications, creating a holistic and resonant customer journey that is optimized to how each care organization delivers service.

With ICX 4.0 organizations now have a clear path to Innovate in Place, delivering personalized experiences that engage customers to build loyalty.

"I've consistently heard our enterprise clients express a need for a unified solution." said Bob Cooper, CEO of Swampfox, "They want something that not only offers personalized interactions for their customers but also gives them a comprehensive view into their operations and business intelligence to optimize resources. With ICX 4.0, I feel proud to say that our 30 years of dedication and hard work have culminated in a platform that addresses these needs, tailoring decisions to each customer's unique segmentation strategies."

ICX 4.0 boasts an expansive list of upgrades.

Beginning with a completely new user interface (UI), which enables powerful, yet simple controls to visually manage and update everything from call flows to multi-channel intent resolution.

Notable feature updates include:

Improved Customer Branded Experience; Improved Customer Journey Management (including Customer Identity and Needs Capture) Expanded managed Intent Resolution with support for Agent, BPO Outsourcer, Natural Language And AI automation, and Proactive, Predictive and Cross-channel applications;

Support for offline configuration for A/B testing and configuration without

maintenance windows; New advanced Interaction Flow Editor; Editor for Intent Resolution Strategies; Announcement Set, Recording Management and; Generation from 5 Gen Cloud TTS; Advanced Dashboards and Session Detail Reports; and, Expanded Roles-Based Access Control.

"Having been in the contact center space for decades, I've seen our ICX deployments handle over a billion interactions annually for some of the leading names in Cable, Telecom, Utilities, and Financial services," said Cooper. "With the introduction of ICX 4.0, I'm thrilled to elevate this even further. This new version empowers our clients to take full control of their customer journeys, ensuring they deliver unparalleled service to their end-users, all while fine-tuning their operational objectives and resource choices."

About Swampfox

Swampfox Technologies is a modern software, solutions and services company focused on empowering amazing customer journeys for the enterprise Contact Center. With a global client base and a reputation for delivering transformational solutions for highly complex Contact Center environments, Swampfox is a recognized industry innovator and thought leader. Through our flagship ICX Platform and highly awarded Enterprise Applications we deliver seamless, integrated customer experiences for omnichannel and multi-channel environments.

Media Contact

Tom Hanson

VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

803 451 4546



SOURCE Swampfox Technologies Inc