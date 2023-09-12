Northern Jet Celebrates Grand Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Customer Terminal At Orlando Executive Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a leading name in private aviation, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest customer terminal at Orlando Executive Airport on September 5, 2023. This monumental expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey as it continues to redefine the luxury travel experience. Boasting over 15,000 square feet of cutting-edge design and comfort, the terminal will serve as the central hub for the entire Orlando-based team and clientele. Continue Reading
A modern renovation allows customers to relax in style
Northern Jet Orlando Executive Airport
The inauguration of the Orlando terminal comes on the heels of Northern Jet's recent merger with SpeedBird, a move that has positioned the combined entity as a powerhouse in the industry. With a formidable fleet of more than 40 charter aircraft, the newly united Northern Jet is primed to set new standards for excellence and service.
"We are ecstatic to unveil this state-of-the-art customer terminal in Orlando," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "This facility represents our commitment to enhancing every aspect of our customers' journeys. It is not just a terminal; it's a testament to our dedication to luxury, convenience, and innovation. We are proud to provide our esteemed clients with an unparalleled travel experience from the moment they enter our terminal."
The Orlando customer terminal has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of Northern Jet's clientele. Featuring luxurilounges, private meeting rooms, and exquisite amenities, the terminal is a fusion of modern aesthetics and timeless elegance. The expansive space ensures that every traveler's journey begins and ends in an environment of comfort and sophistication.
The expansion is complemented by the impressive growth trajectory of the newly merged company. With the combined resources and expertise of Northern Jet Management and SpeedBird, the company is projected to achieve a remarkable milestone of flying over 20,000 charter hours this year. This remarkable feat is a testament to the dedication of the entire team and their commitment to excellence.
As Northern Jet solidifies its presence in Orlando, it also remains committed to its core values of safety, exceptional service, and innovation. The new customer terminal is a testament to these values, providing a glimpse into the future of luxury travel.
The grand opening of the Orlando terminal represents an exciting new chapter for Northern Jet. As the company continues to soar to new heights, it invites its valued clients and partners to celebrate this achievement and join in its commitment to redefining the world of private aviation.
For more information, please contact:
Katie Bull
Chief Strategy Officer
Northern Jet
Phone: 407.883.0837
Email: [email protected]
Website:
About Northern Jet:
Northern Jet is a premier private aviation company dedicated to providing an unmatched travel experience. With a foon luxury, safety, and innovation, Northern Jet offers a comprehensive range of services to discerning travelers. The recent merger with SpeedBird has further propelled the company's growth, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Learn more at .
SOURCE Northern Jet
MENAFN12092023003732001241ID1107053069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.