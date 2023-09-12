Trial seeks justice for truck attack on Muslim family in Canada

(MENAFN) In a Canadian court on Tuesday, prosecutors made a chilling revelation about the motive behind the tragic incident involving accused Nathaniel Veltman, stating that he deliberately used his truck to mow down and fatally injure a family of four due to a hateful, prejudiced reason was simply because they were Muslim.



The trial, which commenced the previous week with the selection of a jury, began with the opening statement presented by the Crown prosecutors, representing the government. This trial seeks justice for the devastating loss of the Afzaal family, which included 15-year-old Yumnah Afzaal, her parents Madiha Salman (44) and Salman Afzaal (46), and the family matriarch, Talat Afzaal (74). Remarkably, the Afzaal's nine-year-old son managed to survive the horrifying attack, which occurred on June 6, 2021.



The Afzaal family had been enjoying a peaceful evening stroll in London, Ontario when tragedy struck. An alleged pickup truck, reportedly driven by the defendant Nathaniel Veltman, aged 22, suddenly veered off the road, mounted the sidewalk, and ruthlessly plowed into the innocent family members. The victims were simply waiting to cross the street when this senseless act of violence occurred. Veltman has maintained his plea of not guilty throughout the proceedings.



The gravity of this crime goes beyond a mere accident or random act of violence. Prosecutors have unequivocally stated that this tragic incident was, in fact, fueled by hatred and prejudice. The deliberate targeting of the Afzaal family because of their Muslim faith is a stark reminder of the challenges society faces in confronting and combating hate-motivated acts. This trial stands as an opportunity for justice to prevail and for the broader community to confront the issues of bigotry and intolerance that persist in our world today.

MENAFN12092023000045015682ID1107053066