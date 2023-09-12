Leaf Burrito ® Announces Upcoming Availability In Select Lowe's Home Improvement Stores & Nationwide Online

A full Leaf Burrito, ready for curb-side emptying in a neighborhood in Charlotte, NC.

The Leaf Burrito flattens like a tarp to collect yard waste. Users then zip the belly and edges together to contain the debris. Handles make it easy to move the Burrito to the curb.

Leaf Burrito®, a reusable solution for yard waste collection, is soon available for purchase at 17 Lowe's Home Improvement stores in North Carolina.

Marc Mataya

Burrito Brands Incorporated

+1 704-491-1213

