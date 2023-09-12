Bcr Cyber Advances Earn Maryland Program With Northrop Grumman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Companies Helping to Meet Critical Need for Cybersecurity Talent
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range), a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that Northrop Grumman will support BCR Cyber's participation in the Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland Program and help close the cybersecurity workforce gap.
BCR Cyber is a prominent member of the Maryland Department of Labor's EARN Program , a state-funded, competitive workforce development initiative for helping businesses cultivate the skilled workers they need to compete. Northrop Grumman will advise BCR Cyber on ongoing development and updates to its Intrusion Countermeasures Education and Training (ICE-T) and Advanced Cybersecurity Training (ACT) content and curriculum.
To date, BCR Cyber has trained thousands of students and placed over 83 percent of them in cybersecurity positions through the EARN program.
“Currently, there are more than 20,000 open cybersecurity positions in Maryland alone and nearly one million open positions nationwide,” says Michael Spector, Chief Operating Officer at BCR Cyber.“The EARN Program not only helps meet a critical need for filling these positions, but also creates career opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity and technology professionals. The input we receive on our training curriculum from Northrop Grumman is based on experiential situations and helpsexpand our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity field.”
To ensure that its training programs are aligned with today's cybersecurity industry standards, BCR Cyber leads a public-private consortium of more than 35 Strategic Industry Partners (SIP) that provide the company with valuable guidance on industry requirements and needs. Northrop Grumman is the latest SIP to join the consortium.
BCR Cyber's ICE-T entry-level program is a six-month course commencing with CompTIA's A+, Network+ and Security+ training, and then continues with command line training and Security Operations Center (SOC) Simulation Training. These programs are designed for the unemployed and underemployed entry-level IT/cybersecurity population. The ACT course is delivered as a hands-on, cyber-attack simulation at the BCR Cyber Range where students are required to identify the attack, mitigate the compromise, and remediate the damage. Additionally, there is going to be added foon training beneficial to those interested in Information Systems Security Officer and Manager Cyber positions.
EARN Maryland invests in strategic industry partnerships from key economic sectors in every region. These partnerships use the power of coordination across education, workforce, and economic development initiatives to address the multiple needs of companies, starting with the training of skilled workers. Once formed, the partnerships develop plans to train and educate workers and place them in meaningful employment.
BCR Cyber has established valuable strategic relationships with state and federal government IT departments, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity training to their employees. By collaborating closely with these government entities, they contribute to strengthening their cybersecurity posture and fostering a culture of continulearning and improvement.
Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.
About BCR Cyber
Established in 2017, BCR Cyber is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit .
