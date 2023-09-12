Climavision Brings Enhanced Protection To The South's“Tornado Alley”

Crews lift Moulton radar into position

Moulton radar fills critical coverage gap for thousands in Alabama

MOULTON, AL, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Climate tech pioneer Climavision continues to expand its network of weather radars across the Southeast, with a new installation in Lawrence County, Alabama set to go online this month. The new radar in Moulton, approximately 50 miles southwest of Huntsville, fills a critical low-level coverage gap in and around the Appalachian Plateau, and adds to the company's advanced supplemental radar network across the United States.

Since the 1990s, the National Weather Service has monitored severe weather across Alabama using NEXRAD S-band radars. However, low level data voids can exist between these systems as the radar beam moves higher in the atmosphere the further it gets from the radar location.

Because NEXRAD coverage is best around major population centers like Huntsville and Birmingham, many rural areas in the state are left exposed to weather phenomena that often happens in the lower atmosphere such as flash flooding, sleet, ice, and tornadoes. These regions and their people are the lifeblood for key industries such as energy, livestock, and agriculture, yet they often don't have access to the same level of services as metropolitan areas.

That's why Louisville-based Climavision is installing its own network of weather radars to provide a new level of surveillance between NEXRAD sites. Climavision's dual-polarization, X-Band weather radar is designed specifically to fill these gaps to provide the highest resolution view of what's happening nearest to the ground.

The Moulton installation is the first of at least two more Climavision radars planned for the state, and it joins several other systems already in operation across the country. The company plans to roll out eight more across the Southeastern United States before the end of the year.

“This region of Alabama sits in the heart of the American South's“Tornado Alley”,” said Climavision co-founder and CEO Chris Goode.“Our new Lawrence County radar, combined with the existing NEXRAD network, will undoubtedly protect lives and property in an area that's particularly vulnerable to destructive severe weather events.”

While all warnings and notices will continue to come through official National Weather Service channels, Climavision radars provide critical visibility enabling commercial forecasters and emergency officials to better plan, prepare, and respond to volatile weather situations.

The company is already at work addressing other low-level gaps around the country, planning to have 30 radars operational by the end of the year and eventually scaling the network to more than 200 radar systems.

