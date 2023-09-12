Libya appeals for international aid following devastating eastern region floods

(MENAFN) On Monday, the highest official in Libya encouraged friendly nations and international humanitarian organizations to send assistance to the flood-affected communities in the eastern region.



"We are certain that international solidarity will have positive effect in rebuilding the area and its recovery from such a natural disaster," the Libyan Presidential Council made an announcement.



With the intention of getting through the tragic situation, it also advised the residents of Libya to follow "the safety instructions and warnings" offered by the appropriate authorities.



The authorities in eastern Libya reported that thousands of people went missing and hundreds were dead as a result of the flooding.



Ossama Hamad, the chief of the parliament-appointed administration, was quoted by the Libyan News Agency (LANA) as stating in a conversation that over 2,000 citizens died in the eastern city of Derna and that whole residential blocks were obliterated following being swept away by the floods.

