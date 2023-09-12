Russia not to abandon Western currencies despite shift to national, alternative options

(MENAFN) The second-biggest bank in Russia, VTB, CEO Andrey Kostin stated in a conversation with a news outlet that was released on Monday that although Western restrictions have forced Russia to switch to national currencies in overseas trade, it would not completely abandon Western currencies.



“I believe that, of course, we should not voluntarily abandon [the euro and dollar]. We are not opposed to engaging in exports and imports with Western companies; it was their decision to impose sanctions, not ours. Despite the difficulties, we continue to supply gas and other goods,” stated Kostin. Russia's switch to dealing in yuan as well as alternative currencies, he claimed, was caused by "problems beginning to arise" with greenback and euro settlements because of Western banking constraints.



While a viable dollar substitute is unlikely to materialize anytime soon, Kostin emphasized that Russia is dedicated to creating a "legal international scheme in which we can make settlements in alternative currencies.” He went on to say that because of Washington's frequent exploitation of the dollar as a political tool, there is a growing interest among the international community in payment systems that are unrelated to it.

