(MENAFN) Two past presidents of Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Monday asked for a harsher attitude on China, following exposes that a Parliament searcher was captured for potential spying months ago.



Past Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith informed the House of Commons that it was “appalling news” that a Chinese espionage unit could be working in London, whereas previous Prime Minister Liz Truss commended the administration “to recognize that China is the largest threat both to the world and to the UK freedom and democracy.”



China aggressors including Smith as well as Truss have advocated Premier Rishi Sunak to state China as a “threat,” which will place anyone operating “at the direction” of Beijing or in a state-connected firm under the sharp scrutiny of security services.



Decreasing the UK’s China policy “just to one word” will be incorrect, Sunak’s representative, Max Blain, informed a US news agency. “We need to take the opportunity to engage with China, not to just shout from the sidelines,” Blain stated.

