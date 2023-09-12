The Reachology(Tm) Score, A New Measure For Evaluating Influential Reach

Become famfor what you do.

Get a baseline measure for your current level of influential reach.

Trudy Beerman, PSI TV - Producer

TV Producer and doctoral candidate researches influential reach to increase the exposure for TV guests, making them the star and preferred expert.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Founder and CEO of Profitable Stewardship Inc. launches innovative system for measuring digital influence and reach.

Profitable Stewardship Inc. - PSI TV Network is pleased to announce the release of Trudy Beerman's REACHologyTM Score, a revolutionary way to measure personal brand influence online. Beerman is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University with a research interest in influential reach .

Business, politics, and social movements increasingly depend on influence and reach, so understanding a brand's or individual's digital reach is critical. Thanks to its user-friendly interface and innovative approach, the REACHologyTM Score offers a new way to evaluate this influence.

"Lots of peer-reviewed studies exist on influence, and those studies are quickly becoming irrelevant with the wave of Influencers impacting public perception of brands, sales, and even politics," said Trudy Beerman, the creator of The REACHologyTM Score. The REACHologyTM Score considers additional elements ignored by social media when measuring the digital experience."

Digital measurement often falls short in mapping brand influence, but The REACHologyTM Score is a leap forward. In assessing digital impact, Beerman's system accounts for the unique factors of credentials, experience, publications, following, and digital footprint.

The motivation for Beerman's innovative system was her commitment to helping guests of PSI TV leverage that TV experience for greater influential reach. Beerman realized guests might have come for a TV experience, but their unspoken wish was authoritative exposure to a new audience. Beyond the television interview, Beerman considered ways to stack the value she offered PSI TV guests. With the help of the work for her doctoral research, she came up with the REACHology(TM) Score to assess the reach of her guests and for it to offer clues on where they could leverage for growth.

As a female, minority-owned TV Agency, Trudy Beerman believes PSI TV is contributing to removing the entry barriers for Coaches, Authors, and Business owners into the world of Television.

PSI TV Network, a division of Profitable Stewardship Inc., is proud to introduce this innovative tool to anyone working to leverage their influence and reach. Find out more about The REACHologyTM Score at . Our company, Profitable Stewardship Inc. - PSI TV Network, is committed to mastery in influential reach.

Press Contact: Trudy Beerman

Trudy Beerman

PSI TV Network - Profitable Stewardship Inc.

+1 813-760-5624



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

From Unknown to Discovered. Leveraging a TV Experience for Influential Reach.