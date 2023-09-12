Base Molecular Resonancetm Technologies, Llc Announces A Breakthrough In Cancer Detection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) What this could mean to the patient population is simply immeasurable, finding potentially lethal diseases that are producing no clinical symptoms...” - Don Ray Connell M.D., Board Certified RadiologistPALM CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies, LLC (BMRT, LLC) has discovered an area of Quantum Physics involving particle interaction at the subatomic level utilizing resonant frequencies, resulting in a groundbreaking invention that can detect every element of the periodic table and detect up to 200 types of cancers and other diseases. The device has the potential to transform not only the field of cancer diagnostics but countless others. This discovery is so transformative that it was issued apatent in November, 2022, covering the invention and its technology. While the potential market opportunities are vast, the initial applications will be in the medical, security, and military sectors.
According to BMRT Co-Founder & CEO, Robert“Bo” Short,“Once you witness this technology in action you will never cease being in awe of its capabilities. Imagine being able to harmlessly and non-invasively detect cancer at its earliest stages in just a couple minutes during a routine office exam. That capability alone can eliminate the needless suffering and untimely deaths of millions of people with late-stage cancer diagnoses.”
BMRT Co-founder & President, Lee Duke said,“We will be announcing more information in the coming weeks to introduce this technology to the world. In addition to its medical applications, this technology can effortlessly detect explosives such as hidden IEDs on a battlefield as well as serve as an invisible boundary line around a school, notifying the administration of a would-be shooter before they have even entered the building. We believe this technology will change the world.”
BMRT Advisor & Board Certified Radiologist, Don Ray Connell, M.D. said,“What this could mean to the patient population is simply immeasurable, finding potentially lethal diseases that are producing no clinical symptoms, years and perhaps decades before they manifest on a physical examination. I can only compare this to the discovery of the X-ray, which says a great deal coming from a radiologist.”
BMRT is currently scheduling meetings with seed investors to fuel the next stage of this groundbreaking technology. For more information on investment opportunities and to participate in our company's growth, please reach out toat .
About Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies, LLC (BMRT, LLC)
BMRT, LLC is a technology company based in Florida, whose sole mission is to advance a newly patented technology for detecting all elements of the periodic table, and detect up to 200 types of cancers and other diseases, utilizing resonant frequencies. Co-Founders, Robert“Bo” Short and Lee Duke believe this revolutionary technology will benefit mankind in extraordinary ways saving millions of lives, needless suffering, and trillions of dollars of related expenses.
Investor & Media Relations
Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC
+1 800-522-4718 ext. 1
Base Molecular Resonance Technologies Demonstration
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107052975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.