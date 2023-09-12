Turbotenant Launches Mobile App Revolutionizing Rental Property Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prioritizing efficiency and tenant satisfaction, the new mobile app streamlines every aspect of rental property management
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant , a rental property management company empowering landlords to self-manage their businesses, announced the launch of its all-in-one mobile app of the same name today. The new app equips landlords with user-friendly tools for self-managing their rental properties - anywhere, at any time.
"Recognizing the challenges landlords face in effectively managing their properties while maintaining tenant satisfaction, we built a solution for
every stage
of rental management," said SeaNally, TurboTenant's CEO. "Our new app places powerful tools directly into the hands of the people managing rental properties, enabling them to take control and become great landlords."
Available for iOS and Android, TurboTenant's
app boasts the same features as its beloved softwar , giving landlords unique flexibility and convenience ppush notifications to receive real-time updates.
Streamlining how rental property managers find, screen, and manage tenants, TurboTenant offers:
Enhanced rental
listing
visibility : The rental advertising feature boosts exposure, reaching an average of 28 leads per listing. Effortless tenant screening : Leverage comprehensive
tenant screening reports to
select the best tenants. All-in-one rental management : Simplify day-to-day tasks
by consolidating renter communication, expenses, lease agreements , maintenance requests, and other crucial documents. Streamlined
rent collection : Collect online rent payment
hassle-free, improving tenant satisfaction and convenience. Responsive
support : The dedicated, U.S.-based TurboTenant team is ready to assist seven days a week.
"It's very nice to be able to use TurboTenant from the couch or whenever I'm not in front of [my] computer," said experienced landlord David Turner. "[The app's] fluid and intuitive, [making it] easy to use!"
TurboTenant is committed to continuimprovement and rolls out regular updates based on user feedback to enhance the app's capabilities. More than 550,000 independent landlords
leverage TurboTenant software to create welcoming rental experiences for over 12 million tenants nationwide. Learn more at turbotenant.
