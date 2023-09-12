Vvc Extension Of Series Ag Warrants

The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: .

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer