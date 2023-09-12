Ceridian Strengthens Climate Strategy With Sbti Commitment And Scope 3 Emissions Reduction Target

The second is a commitment to work with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to validate this new Scope 3 target, its existing Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target, and its ongoing pledge to source 100% renewable electricity across its global facilities. SBTi is a collaboration among CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“Recent heat waves, wildfires, and floods are the latest reminders that climate change poses a dire threat to the health and wellbeing of humanity on our planet,” said Jason Rahlan, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Ceridian.“Ceridian is fundamentally committed to doing its part to help address the climate crisis, and today's announcements reflect the ongoing ambitions of our climate strategy.”

Recent highlights from Ceridian's sustainability performance include:





Reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97% and Scope 3 emissions by 32% since 2019

Reducing its physical footprint by over 400,000 square feet since 2019

Sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its operations through high-quality energy attribute certificates (EACs) and joining the U.S. EPA Green Power Partnership

Furthering incorporating green leasing principles and other environmental and health considerations in selecting office space Developing its first-ever Environmental Sustainability Policy



Ceridian reported its latest emissions data in its most recent ESG Report and recently completed both its annual CDP Climate Change questionnaire and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Index, which can be viewed in the Ceridian ESG Reporting Hub .

