Getting Data Governance Right Is Top Ai Priority, Komprise Survey Finds

As the generative AI marketplace expands and executives push for departments to leverage new solutions for competitive advantage, the need for an unstructured data governance agenda is strong; IT leaders cannot forsake data integrity, data protection and risk faulty or dangeroutcomes from generative AI projects.

To cope, enterprises are restricting the AI tools and/or data that employees are allowed to use, according to the survey. IT leaders are also pursuing a multi-pronged approach for mitigating risks of unstructured data in AI, encompassing storage, data management and security tools as well as internal task forces.

The survey, conducted by a third party, gathered inputs from 300 global enterprise storage IT and business decision makers at companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States and the UK. Download it here .

Highlights of the Survey:



Most organizations (90%) allow employee use of generative AI yet 66% of organizations cited top data governance concerns of preventing security and privacy violations, lack of data source transparency leading to unethical, biased or inaccurate outputs and corporate data leakage into the vendor's AI model;

Preparing for AI is the leading data storage priority in 2023, followed by cloud cost optimization;

The majority (40%) will pursue a multi-pronged approach to manage AI risk, encompassing storage, data management and security tools;

Organizations managing more than 10PB of data grew from 27% to 32% this year, a 19% increase.

Half of organizations are managing 5PB or more of data, similar to 2022;

Nearly three-quarters (73%) are spending 30% or more of IT budget on data storage and protection, measurably higher than 67% in 2022;

The top unstructured data management challenge is moving data without disrupting users and applications (47%), followed closely by preparing for AI and cloud services (46%);

Most (85%) say that non-IT users should have a role in managing their own data and 62% already have attained some level of user self-service for unstructured data management; Monitoring and alerting for capacity issues and anomalies led the pack for important future unstructured data management capabilities (44%).



“Generative AI raises new questions about data governance and protection,” says Steve McDowell, Principal Analyst/Founding Partner, NAND Research .“The Komprise 2023 State of Unstructured Data Management survey shows that IT leaders are working hard to responsibly balance the protection of their enterprise's data with the rapid roll-out of generative AI solutions. It's a difficult challenge, requiring the adoption of intelligent tools, such as those from Komprise, for managing an organization's unstructured data.”

“This year's survey shows that in the blink of an eye, IT leaders are shifting foto leverage generative AI solutions, yet they want to do this with guardrails,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of Komprise.“Data governance for AI will require the right unstructured data management strategy, which includes visibility across data storage silos, transparency into data sources, high-performance data mobility and secure data access."

Download the full report here .

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes, analytics and AI tools. .

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf, TGPR

