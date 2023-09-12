Aqua Security New Business Increases By 65% In H1 2023

“From day one, our vision has been to deliver a complete, full lifecycle security solution in one holistic platform,” said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of Aqua.“It is not enough to simply see an attack. You need visibility into what's happening across the entire software development lifecycle, and you must be able to stop those attacks at any point.”

Aqua leads the cloud native security market as the first integrated CNAPP helping customers see and stop attacks across the entire application lifecycle, from code to cloud, and back. It was also first to market with software supply chain security capabilities and with Real-Time CSPM - the only solution that combines agentless and in-workload visibility for a complete and prioritized view of cloud security risk in real time.

With the addition of features released in the past quarter, the Aqua Platform is the only CNAPP to offer cloud-to-code tracing capabilities , which transform how cloud risks are discovered, and massively reduce time to remediation. Teams can quickly trace cloud security issues back to individual developers and their code commit to improve efficiency and cut down resolution time. When combined with Aqua's workload protection capabilities, Aqua delivers a single source of security truth and enforcement for both dev and cloud.

Customer & Industry Expansion

Over the past six months, Aqua has experienced substantial growth across global markets and industries. Aqua now secures the cloud deployments of 40% of the Fortune 100 companies, and a total of more than 500 enterprise customers across 40 countries, with individual customers scanning up to 10 billion images annually. In 2023, the company expanded its financial services foand now serves six of the top 10 banks in North America, and six of the seven top banks in Canada, making it the leading cloud native security provider for the financial services industry.

Aqua continues to invest in the federal market, and recently announced that it achieved FedRAMP®“in process” designation at a high impact level and is listed in the FedRAMP marketplace. This year, the company helped secure dozens of federal agencies, and recently announced a multi-million-dollar contract with the U.S. Army to provide cloud native security solutions to help expand its modernization efforts.

Channel & Partner Successes

During 2023, Aqua's Advantage Ecosystem has continued to see success. Partner transactions now account for 75% of new business revenues as a result of steady growth, both in new partners and deal registrations. Aqua's global partners submitting deal registrations surged by 25%, and 50% of Aqua's pipeline is partner-initiated. Deep strategic partnerships with organizations such as the recently announced Accenture are contributing to the growth.

This year, Aqua has also won several channel industry accolades. Aqua's senior director, global channel and alliances, Jeannette Lee Heung, was recognized on CRN's elite 2023 Channel Chiefs and 2023 CRN Women of the Channel lists and the Aqua Advantage Ecosystem was recognized by CRN in its 2023 Partner Program Guide .

Market Leadership & Recognition

Aqua's industry-leading technology garnered significant third-party recognition in 2023. The company was named Platform Leader in Innovation in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) , Market Champion and an Overall Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) Leadership Compass and was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) .

Broad Industry Impact

With a global network of honeypots, the Aqua Nautiresearch team analyzes more than 80,000 cloud native attacks every month, specifically those unique to containers and microservices that other platforms cannot see. The team actively publishes findings and recommendations to help bring greater understanding of the threat landscape and strengthen global cloud security efforts. For example, in 2023, Aqua Nautiuncovered HeadCrab, a novel state-of-the-art redis malware and a new attack method targeting VScode Extensions. The team also discovered 250 million artifacts and 65,600 container images that were exposed via thousands of misconfigured container images in Red Hat Quay registries, JFrog Artifactory and Sonatype Neartifact registries.

Aqua has built one of the largest open source cloud native security communities in the world, with tens of thousands of users and over 40,000 combined GitHub stars. It includes the widely revered Trivy®, an open source vulnerability and risk scanner, which has a thriving community of users and contributors. It also includes Tracee®, a powerful and innovative runtime security solution that uses eBPF technology to observe system behavior and detect suspicievents. Aqua's open source projects help drive adoption of cloud native security for every kind of organization and user, and they leverage the power of community to deliver enterprise product innovation.

Visit the website to learn more about Aqua.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

