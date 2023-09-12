Digital Businesses Can Become 'Trust Certified' With New Badge From Telesign

According to the findings in the 2023 Telesign Trust Index , fear of digital fraud is on the rise with more than half (50%) of consumers indicating their level of apprehension regarding telephone and digital fraud has increased in the last two years. Ninety-four percent believe companies have a responsibility to protect the digital privacy of users. Companies that fail to protect consumers suffer. The Trust Certified Badge is designed to boost consumer confidence in brands' digital platforms.

Kristi Melani, Telesign CMO & Head of GTM Strategy, said,“In today's digital economy, trust is a valuable currency for businesses conducting online transactions. Telesign believes in creating a digital world built on ContinuTrust. The time is now to prioritize trust, and our Trust Certified Badge is an important step forward in deepening consumers' confidence in the digital platforms they engage with. The Trust Certified Badge is a clear indicator to consumers that they are entering a space that protects their personal information and puts their safety first.”

Companies who have earned the badge have indicated that they are committed to protecting their users by working to:



Protect customers' digital identities

Safeguard their digital ecosystems from fraud

Proactively prevent and detect digital crime on their systems Respond to fraud threats when they arise

Companies that earn the badge can now promote the certification as a symbol of their commitment to providing safe and seamless digital experiences for their customers. Telesign initiated the ContinuTrustTM Authority and the Trust Certified Badge program in response to the ever-evolving threat of trust-eroding fraud in the digital world. For more information on the Trust Certified Badge, please click here .

