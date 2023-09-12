Reading Partners Is Ramping Up Innovation In 2023-24 To Expand Literacy Access And Educational Equity

“At Reading Partners, we believe reading is a civil right and that all students are capable of incredible achievements when they have access to the educational resources and opportunities they deserve,” CEO Adeola Whitney said.“We know that the ability to read transforms lives and empowers children and families to thrive which is why we are so invested in mobilizing communities to support early literacy through our in-person and online tutoring programs as well as through innovations and partnerships we are developing to expand our reach and impact in the months and years to come.”

Another new initiative Reading Partners has been focused on is writing and publishing original books to be used in its own curriculum. COVER to COVER is a new book series that enables Reading Partners to develop content that is aligned with the science of reading as well as the scope and sequence of the organization's online and in-person curricula. The stories include representative characters and themes so all students can see themselves reflected in the books they read while also having the opportunity to learn about the world around them through other people's backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences.

2022-23 results highlight the literacy progress of Reading Partners' students

In the 2022-23 school year, Reading Partners continued to provide critical literacy support to students, schools, and communities across the country. In fact, the nonprofit provided one-on-one literacy tutoring to 13% more students in the 2022-23 school year than the prior year. Each year, Reading Partners publishes reports highlighting student performance for the national organization and for each of its 12 respective regions across the country. The national impact report for the 2022-23 school year has recently been posted on readingpartnersand includes the following highlights:



6,068 students received 12+ sessions of one-on-one tutoring

169,604 total tutoring sessions were delivered to those same students

27% of sessions were delivered online via Reading Partners Connects

7,405 community tutors supported students

143,488 books were distributed to students through the“Take Reading With You” program

82% of all Reading Partners students finished the year meeting or exceeding their primary end-of-year literacy growth goals

85% of K-2 Reading Partners students were developing mastery of key foundational reading skills needed to read and grade level Learn about Reading Partners' national impact here .

Volunteer support will help drive student impact

Heading into the new school year, Reading Partners anticipates needing thousands of community volunteers to support students' literacy development. Please follow this link if you're interested in investing one hour a week to help empower a student through reading.



Reading Partners also gets help from AmeriCorps members to train and provide ongoing support to literacy volunteers. Please follow this link if you're interested in becoming an AmeriCorps member at Reading Partners.

###

About Reading Partners

For nearly 25 years, Reading Partners has helped empower students to succeed in school and beyond by engaging community volunteers to provide proven , one-on-one literacy tutoring. Since its founding, the national nonprofit organization has mobilized over 80,000 community volunteers to provide more than 2.7 million individualized literacy tutoring sessions to more than 75,000 elementary school students in over 500 under-resourced schools across ten states and the District of Columbia. Visit readingpartners.or to learn more about our program impac and our Reading Partners Connect online program innovation, or connect withon Faceboo , LinkedI , Twitte , and Instagra . Reading Partners is a proud AmeriCorp service partner and has been endorsed by The New York Times and featured on The TODAY Show and GMA.

Student and tutor COVER to COVER