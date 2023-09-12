Merkle And Agillic Team Up To Supercharge Time To Value For Impatient Cmos

This strategic partnership brings together Agillic's expertise in creating sustainable customer relationships through personalised experiences and Merkle's CX prowess to provide a solution that empowers mid-sized and data-driven companies to harness the full potential of marketing automation more swiftly and efficiently.

Merkle's Chief Growth Officer, Bobby Hollingsworth, expressed the unique value of this partnership, stating, "What makes our new partnership with Agillic special is the fact that we can empower businesses to reap the benefits of personalised marketing automation much faster. We know that many CMOs are hesitant due to time constraints and resource limitations. Hopefully, this makes their decision a bit easier."

Hollingsworth added, "Our Copenhagen office is just a bike ride away from Agillic, and we look forward to working closely together. They deliver the software, and we do the consulting and delivery. This means that we can meet more of the SMB market's demands head-on. Being able to accelerate value for that segment is a great add-on to our existing suite of CX services and products."

This partnership between Agillic and Merkle will provide a flexible solution designed to rapidly turn ambitions into results, offering the advantages of marketing automation while ensuring compliance with EU laws and providing Danish support.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agilic adds: "At Agillic, we're all about personalisation. That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with like-minded thinkers and doers at Merkle. Teaming up with top-tier CX experts allowsto meet the demands of a large, new customer base. Our go-to-market strategy aligns perfectly with Merkle's vision, especially for businesses in the Nordics. We look forward to helping many new clients achieve their marketing automation goals."



